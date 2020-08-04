Scarecrow M&C Saatchi appoints Vijay Assudani as Creative Director

On his move Vijay Assudani said, “Raghu and Manish are known to develop creative leaders, irrespective of their background. In advertising, or in any other in any other job for that matter, what matters is the equity that you share with your seniors, and I have can proudly say that I share very positive vibes with them.”

Vijay is a B. Tech. and MBA, and has won Longhand Long Copy award twice.