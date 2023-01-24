Scarecrow M&C Saatchi elevates Mustafa Kapasi to ECD

Manish Bhat, co-founder of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, said: “Mustafa is a true leader who can inspire, motivate and improve his team members. He is a great listener and his life experience allows him to come up with great insights in our conversations. One of his best qualities is that he inspires trust and has a fantastic work ethic, which is very rare to find. I wish and hope that Mustafa will continue to blossom in Scarecrow and create some more great campaigns.”