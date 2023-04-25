By afaqs! news bureau
Schaeffler elevates Vijay Chaudhury as Director of Communications & Marketing – Asia Pacific

Schaeffler,has announced the appointment of Vijay Chaudhury as Director  of Communications & Marketing - Asia Pacific. He will be based out of Schaeffler’s regional headquarters in Singapore and report to Dharmesh Arora, Regional CEO –  Asia Pacific. 

In his position, he will be responsible for steering the communications and  marketing function, implementing overall brand development strategy for the  countries and region consisting – India, Japan, Korea, South East Asia region,  including Australia & New Zealand.

Prior to this he was the head of  communications & marketing for India and additionally held the position as head  of press & media relations – Asia Pacific. He brings over 19 years of experience in  the field of marketing & communications, brand management and integration,  investor & financial communications and ESG communication. Previously, he has  worked with leading organizations such as SKF India Limited, Eaton India and also  worked with some of the leading PR Consulting firms in India.  

