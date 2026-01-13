Schaeffler names Maximilian Fiedler as regional CEO Asia/Pacific

Schaeffler has appointed Maximilian Fiedler as regional chief executive officer for Asia Pacific, effective January 1, 2026. He has also joined the Schaeffler Group Executive Board as the regional representative.

Fiedler was serving as chief financial officer for the Asia Pacific region since 2022. In June 2025, he took on the role of Regional CEO on an interim basis alongside his CFO responsibilities.

He has been with Schaeffler since 2012 and has held several senior leadership roles within the group, including head of external reporting and chief financial officer for Schaeffler Mexico. Prior to joining Schaeffler, he worked as treasury manager at HeidelbergCement AG.

Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, said: “We are delighted to appoint Maximilian to drive our business in the Asia Pacific region. Maximilian has continuously demonstrated exceptional commitment to Schaeffler. We are confident, he will continue to inspire and steer our company towards sustained success.”

Maximilian Fiedler, regional CEO Asia/Pacific, said: “I am honored to be entrusted with this position, and I look forward to working with our talented team to build on our achievements in the region, drive deeper engagement with our customers and deliver lasting value to all our stakeholders.”

Fiedler’s appointment formalises his leadership of the Asia Pacific region following his interim tenure during 2025.