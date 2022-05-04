Schbang announces elevations in Bangalore and Delhi teams

Commenting on Schbang’s growth & what the future holds, Harshil Karia, said, “India hasn't seen a Global story in services since the meteoric rise of Infosys, Wipro and TCS. We also haven't seen a marketing services major challenging the Global landscape. With the evolution in Martech and its ability to be a global service we believe that the excellent talent in India combined with a razor sharp understanding of clients' implementation needs that Schbang's process enables, we have what it takes to be that Global Challenger that fuses marketing, creativity and technology. These elevations are a step in that direction and the company is really excited to deliver for clients across the board using our integration capabilities.”