Schbang announces senior appointments

Commenting on strengthening the senior leadership, Harshil Karia, Founder, Schbang said, “It is great to see our leadership team strengthen with both Sharmeen & Amisha, extremely strong women with varied & diverse experience. They are bringing in with them an entirely new perspective to the leadership at Schbang. Sharmeen growing our technology transformation & Amisha to bring in depth of strategy to our work, both will act as pillars for Schbang as we grow. Both of them will help in strengthening our offering to companies and groom our strong talent pool of over 600 Schbangers. ”