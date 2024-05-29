Schbang appoints Dhwani Shah as head of media

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Dhwani Shah has been appointed as the head of media at Schbang. Before this role, Dhwani was the associate business director at Interactive Avenues and the founder of Symmetrics Digital.
Shah began her career at Iksula as an SEO analyst and later worked at organisations such as Unicare Ingredients, Performics India, PHD, and Ethinos Digital Marketing.
At PHD, Dhwani served as the associate director of performance marketing, where she spearheaded digital initiatives and performance strategies for clients in the automotive and BFSI sectors, including HSBC and Volkswagen.