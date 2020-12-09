Schbang elevates Sushant Vithaldas as Business Head for its Bengaluru Office

His mandate will include creative, film production, photography, as well as emerging specializations such as Media Sciences and Business Consulting.
Schbang, The Creative & Technology Evolution Company, has elevated Sushant Vithaldas to Business Head - Bengaluru. Vithaldas has been with Schbang for 3 years.
In his new role, he will be focussing on building and strengthening relationships with well-established corporations in the region and running the entire integrated business of the Bengaluru office. His mandate will include creative, film production, photography, as well as emerging specializations such as Media Sciences and Business Consulting. In addition, he will actively play a role in maintaining synergies between Schbang’s offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and the soon to launch Delhi office.
An important part of Vithaldas’ mandate will be to introduce Schbang’s Business Transformation Services into Bengaluru. The company already has a growing portfolio with ongoing work in areas like CRM deployment, Marketing Automation, Consumer Research, and Growth Hacking, for marquee brands.
Sushant is a seasoned professional with over 19 years of experience in Marketing, Business Development & Operations. He has been associated in key roles with companies like Apple, Dell, Havas, and Landmark Group where he was the Head, Marketing. At Schbang Bengaluru, he has played a role in building key relationships and delivering to clients like Xiaomi India (Redmi & Mi), Amazon, Unacademy, Myntra, General Mills, Ab InBev, cult.sport, cure.fit, Titan SF, Rajasthan Royals, and the Brigade Group to name a few. One of his goals in the new role is to strengthen the company’s workforce by 3X over the next 2 years on the back of strong delivery to clients using Schbang’s expanded service offering.
He will be working closely with Harshil Karia, Founder of Schbang to bring all these functions together and strengthen the unit in the region. Commenting on the elevation, Karia said, “Schbang is committed to helping businesses grow through our marketing and business solutions offering. I am confident that Sushant will be the right partner to chart the journey for large scale clients and talented teams alike and deliver exceptional results.”
About his new role Vithaldas said, “Exciting times ahead as I take up this new role and continue on the growth path we set out for ourselves at Schbang Bengaluru. I have the support of a great team that’s exceptionally talented and focused on delivering integrated marketing solutions that drive business and marketing impact for our client partners. As we move into 2021, the team is scaling up steadily to welcome new business that will include a mix of Bengaluru’s legacy brands and internet first businesses.”