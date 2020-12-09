Schbang elevates Sushant Vithaldas as Business Head for its Bengaluru Office

Sushant is a seasoned professional with over 19 years of experience in Marketing, Business Development & Operations. He has been associated in key roles with companies like Apple, Dell, Havas, and Landmark Group where he was the Head, Marketing. At Schbang Bengaluru, he has played a role in building key relationships and delivering to clients like Xiaomi India (Redmi & Mi), Amazon, Unacademy, Myntra, General Mills, Ab InBev, cult.sport, cure.fit, Titan SF, Rajasthan Royals, and the Brigade Group to name a few. One of his goals in the new role is to strengthen the company’s workforce by 3X over the next 2 years on the back of strong delivery to clients using Schbang’s expanded service offering.