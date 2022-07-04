Schbang ropes in Aayush Vyas as Vice President - Integrated Solutions

Vyas joins from White Owl where he was the senior manager of marketing and branding.
Schbang, the creative and technology transformation company, has brought in Aayush Vyas as vice president of integrated solutions. Vyas joins from White Owl where he was the senior manager of marketing and branding.
Vyas will be working with Akshay Gurnani, co-founder and CEO at Schbang. He will be leading teams working with brands in the FMCG, entertainment & edutech categories including Britannia, Reliance Jio and Netflix. His mandate at Schbang will focus on helping grow the digital media business at the Mumbai headquarters along with helping set up a stronger base in the entertainment sector for the company.
Vyas said, “After spending almost a decade in the industry of marketing & advertising- I have finally arrived at a place where I can bring together the best of my creativity and brand strategy. To be associated with such a young, vibrant pool of talent spearheaded by level headed leaders like Harshil and Akshay is inspiring. My endeavour will be to craft marketing campaigns that literally ‘Create a Schbang’ in the digital advertising industry. We are here to take the Indian ad talent to the world!”
Commenting on his joining, Akshay Gurnani, co-founder & CEO said, “Aayush joins the team at a critical juncture in our Schbang journey as we pivot towards establishing our global footprint, by demonstrating iconic work across legacy Indian brands. He brings with him a strong understanding of brand building across omnichannel touch points, having come from the brand side. His ability to fuse creative thinking with strong business acumen seamlessly will help propel our service offerings and I look forward to growing the integrated solutions business with him.”