Schbang ropes in Manish Kinger as Executive Creative Director for its Delhi office

Schbang, the creative and technology transformation company, brings in Manish Kinger as executive creative director. Kinger joins from FCB where he was the senior creative director.
Kinger brings over 13 years of experience, having worked with brands like Domino’s, Sunfeast dark fantasy, Prega News, Ghadi Detergent, and National Geographic. Along with creating effective communication for brands, he has won many National and International awards like The New York Festivals AME, Kyoorious, Effies, a Cannes shortlist and more.
At Schbang, Kinger will be building its northern arm with creatively transformative work. He will be working with Aditya Mehendale, National Creative Director at Schbang.
Speaking on his appointment, Kinger said, “Digital is not the future of Advertising, rather it has been its evolving, problem-solving, conversation-leading present for a while now. But only a handful of communication outfits have truly accepted this and are creating work that by all means, leverages the power of digital/social. Schbang in my opinion is one-of-the flag bearers of this intent.”
“In their work, the invisible underline where technology meets creativity is very clear and visible. This new-age, incredibly relevant and instinctively creative edge is also my kind of work. Which is why, taking on the opportunity to build Schbang Delhi excited me enough to take on this challenge. I'm more than ready to be in the middle of this necessary madness and look forward to creating some schbanging work with this crazy lot.” he continued.