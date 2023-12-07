Schindler appoints Nitin Chalke as President & CEO for India and South Asia

Chalke has previously worked with Schindler India for more than a decade.
Schindler Group, a Swiss-based global provider of elevators, escalators and related services, has chosen Nitin Chalke as president and CEO- India and South Asia.
Nitin posted about the development on LinkedIn. He wrote, "I look forward to working again with the known and new faces establishing and nurturing old and new networks and collectively achieving new milestones."
He started his career as the director of field operations in Schindler India in 1998. After 11 years of service, Chalke moved on to join Eaton in 2009.
With 25 years of experience, Chalke specialises in developing long-term growth strategy frameworks, revenue acceleration and margin growth.