Schneider Electric appoints Bhavna Verma as VP – Strategy and M&A for Greater India Zone

Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, has announced the appointment of Bhavna Verma as vice president – strategy and M&A. She succeeds Damini Chaudhari, who transitioned to the role of vice president – services recently.

This marks Verma’s second stint with Schneider Electric. In her previous tenure, she served as the exports director – M&A Integration Office and held roles in strategy & sales excellence.

Congratulating Verma on her appointment, Deepak Sharma, zone president – Greater India and MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, said, “We are delighted to welcome Bhavna back to the Schneider Electric family. Her strength lies in rigorous problem-solving and converting strategy into execution at scale. With sharp business acumen and deep sector knowledge, she will help us chart new frontiers of growth in India and deliver greater value to the customers.”

Bhavna Verma said, “Returning to Schneider Electric feels like a true homecoming. I am honored to take on this role and contribute to the company’s continued growth in India, which remains a strategic priority for our global operations. My focus will be on translating strategy into measurable outcomes by accelerating software-led value creation, reinforcing sales excellence, and ensuring our community initiatives are both purposeful and impactful.”

Verma will lead corporate strategy, Software Strategy, sales excellence, and CSR for the zone, providing leadership on the development and execution of the mid- to long-term roadmap. A professional with 17+ years across management consulting, corporate strategy, M&A, and marketing, she has held leadership roles at Cargill, Honeywell, EY, and Schneider Electric.

Her expertise spans designing and delivering high-impact business and functional strategies - covering both organic and inorganic growth- and building high-performing teams. Most recently at Cargill, she headed strategy, category marketing, and product management for the Food Solutions business.