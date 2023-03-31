Schneider Electric appoints Deepak Sharma as Zone President Greater India, MD & CEO, SEIPL

Speaking on his appointment, Deepak Sharma says, “I am excited to be designated as the Zone President – Greater India and MD & CEO, SEIPL. Schneider Electric is committed to the growth of India through investments in R&D, innovation, manufacturing, and talent development. We are one of the most local, amongst global companies, with an augmenting footprint in the country. In my new role, I look forward to scaling up our capabilities and accelerating our contribution toward making India more digital and sustainable during Amrit Kaal. With India taking decisive steps towards becoming climate positive, I foresee enhanced collaboration and partnerships with the Governments, Public and Private enterprises in their sustainability and digitization journeys.”