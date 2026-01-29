Schneider Electric appoints Preeti Bajaj as the EVP, Home Solutions Division

Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, has announced the appointment of Preeti Bajaj as executive vice president of the Home Solutions Division.

As part of her EVP mandate, Luminous Power Technologies, previously run by Bajaj, will form part of the Home Solutions portfolio under Bajaj’s leadership. Bajaj has also joined the board of Starcharge, a Schneider Electric managed Joint Venture. Bajaj is based in Gurgaon, India.

“I’m honored to lead Schneider Electric’s Home Solutions at such a pivotal time for the industry. As electrification, decentralization and digitalization are reshaping our homes, our mission is to empower homeowners with intelligent energy solutions that are smart, efficient, and sustainable,” Preeti Bajaj, executive vice president, home solutions, Schneider Electric.

Bajaj is a seasoned global executive with a proven track record of driving strategic transformation. In her most recent role, Bajaj was the CEO and managing director at Luminous Power Technologies, a Schneider Electric-owned India-based leader in the power backup and residential solar space. Preeti previously served as CEO of Clipsal Solar (now Clipsal Cortex, a Schneider Electric Ventures company), leading global teams and developing cutting-edge hardware and software for renewable energy solutions. Before this, Preeti served as vice president, strategy and commercial operations transformation at Schneider Electric.