Schneider Electric onboards Rajat Abbi as VP Global Marketing for Greater India

Abbi said : “I am pleased to join Schneider Electric as the Vice President – Global marketing for the Greater India zone and support the organizations’ growth ambitions. As a marketer, I have had the opportunity to be a brand advocate for various B2C & B2B businesses in India & Asia Pacific Markets.

At Schneider Electric, my aim is to build on the existing strengths and capabilities, accelerating the efforts to establish this globally trusted brand to be the leading digital partner for sustainability and efficiency. Having Sustainability uniquely placed at the core of each of our business functions, I am excited to witness and take forward the convergence of sustainability with marketing. And, I am sure that this will redefine various existing marketing playbooks, bringing a positive change within the society. I look forward towards working alongside the leadership and make meaningful contribution to the larger vision of the company.”