Schneider Electric onboards Rajat Abbi as VP Global Marketing for Greater India

Also, Bidisha Nagaraj who earlier led marketing for Greater India has been elevated to global head of marketing- home and distribution business, Schneider Electric.
Rajat Abbi has 18 years of cross-industry experience. A thought leader and a strategic marketing expert, he has handled diverse leadership roles in marketing & strategy, sales and P&L Management with European, American, and Indian multi-national companies across India & Asia Pacific region.
Rajat joins Schneider Electric as the vice president – global marketing, Greater India, this year, and is entrusted with running the marketing function for the company, thereby, driving brand, digital & commercial excellence and helping the organization achieve its growth ambitions.
He will be a part of the Schneider Electric Global Marketing International operations leadership team, Schneider Electric India Management team and Schneider Electric India Leadership Council.
Starting his career with Apollo Tyres, Rajat has worked across B2C & B2B businesses in companies like Valvoline International, Philips Lighting & Carrier Air-conditioning.
Rajat holds a master’s degree in Marketing, Finance & Economics from the University of Delhi, India.
Abbi said : “I am pleased to join Schneider Electric as the Vice President – Global marketing for the Greater India zone and support the organizations’ growth ambitions. As a marketer, I have had the opportunity to be a brand advocate for various B2C & B2B businesses in India & Asia Pacific Markets.
At Schneider Electric, my aim is to build on the existing strengths and capabilities, accelerating the efforts to establish this globally trusted brand to be the leading digital partner for sustainability and efficiency. Having Sustainability uniquely placed at the core of each of our business functions, I am excited to witness and take forward the convergence of sustainability with marketing. And, I am sure that this will redefine various existing marketing playbooks, bringing a positive change within the society. I look forward towards working alongside the leadership and make meaningful contribution to the larger vision of the company.”