ScoopWhoop's former co-founder Sriparna Tikekar joins 4AM Worldwide as chief creative officer

4AM Worldwide, a digital first, integrated brand solutions agency has announced the appointment of Sriparna Tikekar as its chief creative officer. The new appointment comes at a time when the agency is keen on strengthening its creative offerings to clients powered by innovation and technology to drive relevance and scale. In her new role, Sriparna will be responsible for leading the creative vision for 4AM and will work closely with teams on revamping the agency’s creative offering and structure, bolstering its content marketing and creative strategy, curating content services, and building brands of scale.