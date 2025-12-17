Scribbld appoints Mustanseer Jawadwala as chief growth officer

Scribbld has appointed Mustanseer Jawadwala as its chief growth officer as the agency prepares for its next phase of expansion across India and the UAE. The move adds to the company’s leadership structure as it looks to formalise growth planning and strengthen its operational base.

In his new role, Jawadwala will oversee revenue systems, partnerships, leadership development and service diversification. His remit includes building predictable business pipelines, expanding integrated marketing offerings, and developing teams capable of managing full mandates independently. The responsibility extends to reinforcing India operations while supporting the agency’s presence in the UAE.

Jawadwala previously served as assistant manager at Paisabazaar, contributing to the creation of ad-sales offerings, go-to-market strategies, and sales pipelines. His experience includes work with brands such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films and Benaras Media Works. Alongside his corporate roles, he has spent over nine years as a Chemistry educator.

Commenting on his appointment, Mustan Jawadwala, chief growth officer, Scribbld, said: “Scribbld is at a very exciting inflection point. What drew me in was the opportunity to build repeatable growth frameworks while preserving the culture and creative depth the team has built. My focus will be on creating strong systems that make teams more efficient, building meaningful partnerships, and strengthening India operations in a way that supports our UAE and future global expansion. The goal is sustainable growth, not growth for the sake of it.”

He added that Scribbld is well positioned to build a strong foothold in the Middle East and Africa region over the next 6-8 quarters, before exploring additional global markets based on opportunity and readiness.

Kajol Bheda, founder, said the appointment reflects Scribbld’s evolution from a high-performance agency to a high-leverage organisation. “As Scribbld expands across markets, we’re investing in leadership that can scale both our ambition and our standards. Mustan brings a structured, forward-looking approach to growth, and I’m confident he will add meaningful depth to the organisation we are building for the long term.”

She added that Mustan strengthens Scribbld’s leadership bench by bringing clarity to growth planning, a sharper approach to partnerships, and stronger revenue systems, without diluting the company’s culture. “It’s not about filling a gap; it’s about elevating the foundation we’ve already built.”

In the immediate term, Jawadwala will focus on strengthening India’s leadership team, expanding service capabilities, improving operational processes, and positioning India as a scalable base to support UAE growth.