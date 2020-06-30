Scroll Mantra appoints Nikhil Sharda as EVP – Creative & Digital Communications

On his new role with Scroll Mantra, Nikhil Sharda, said, “Scroll Mantra has been making remarkable waves with its approach in PR and Brand Communication. I am therefore excited to take on this role to continue delivering business solutions that will further revolutionize our edge. The teams here are young and passionate and I feed off that energy. To start with, we will be working with all our clients to build two sets of strategies – one to rebuild communication for 2020 without tweaking marketing objectives and strategies. And two, use the experience in 2020 as learnings to relook at strategies for 2021 and beyond, based on what we believe is the new normal for each industry.”