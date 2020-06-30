Scroll Mantra appoints Nikhil Sharda as EVP – Creative & Digital Communications

Prior to joining Scroll Mantra, Nikhil was the creative director at Frog Ideas – a digital marketing agency headquartered in Gurgaon.
Scroll Mantra, the integrated marketing communications agency, today announced the appointment of Nikhil Sharda as their executive vice president - creative and digital communications. With close to 17 years of experience, Nikhil has been an ace story-teller and an artistic force behind various digital brand campaigns spread across a multitude of industries.
In his role as the executive vice president, creative and digital communications, Nikhil will be spearheading the social, digital, design and website divisions for the agency. His key responsibility areas will be analyzing client requirements, creating and executing compelling strategies, generating new business opportunities, maximizing company’s operating performance and achieving financial goals in line with the business objectives of the organization.
Prior to joining Scroll Mantra, Nikhil was the creative director at Frog Ideas – a digital marketing agency headquartered in Gurgaon. During his stint, he led and advised on go-to market strategies for brands such as Comviva, Jim Beam, Terrapay, Twitter India Marketing and more. Nikhil has also had a long stint with AdGlobal360 where he spearheaded various campaigns for Rajasthan Tourism, Maruti Suzuki, Bureau of Indian Standards, BSB Edge, Delhivery, Ministry of Consumer Affairs and European Union amongst others.
Having developed a penchant towards storytelling from an early age, Nikhil completed his schooling from St George's College (Mussoorie) and then went on to graduate from Huddersfield University (UK) with Film Studies as his major. Today, he is occupied writing new stories for brands that will help make each scroll a mantra to be reckoned with.
Commenting on this key appointment, Neha Bajaj, founder and managing director at Scroll Mantra said, “Despite the challenges brought on by this year, I believe that 2020 is an opportune time for brands to invest more in digital and new-age communications. The need for both PR and Digital is even more stronger and relevant during these times for brands to reach their relevant stakeholders and have an edge vis a vis its competitors. Nikhil’s reputation for excellence and driving exceptional results precedes him and I am very happy to welcome him to the Scroll Mantra family. I strongly believe that Nikhil will prove to be a value addition to our growing ecosystem and will help us scale our creative and digital wings substantially.”
On his new role with Scroll Mantra, Nikhil Sharda, said, “Scroll Mantra has been making remarkable waves with its approach in PR and Brand Communication. I am therefore excited to take on this role to continue delivering business solutions that will further revolutionize our edge. The teams here are young and passionate and I feed off that energy. To start with, we will be working with all our clients to build two sets of strategies – one to rebuild communication for 2020 without tweaking marketing objectives and strategies. And two, use the experience in 2020 as learnings to relook at strategies for 2021 and beyond, based on what we believe is the new normal for each industry.”
Nikhil is also a writer, filmmaker and entrepreneur. As an independent filmmaker, he has made over 20 short films most of which have featured in National and International Film Festivals. He has also written columns for mainstream media, both online and in print, along with a critically acclaimed book called Sans Destination. In the last decade, Nikhil shaped a tech-based publishing house called eFiction India, where he, apart from publishing a monthly literary magazine, was the first to convert short stories to films and poems to songs.