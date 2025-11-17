Seagate names Sameer Bhatia as senior regional director for IMETA

Seagate Technology has appointed Sameer Bhatia as senior regional director for India, the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (IMETA). The role expands his responsibility across a set of markets that are experiencing significant increases in data creation, cloud adoption and digital infrastructure investment.

Bhatia has been with Seagate since 2015 and has held leadership positions including director of the Asia Pacific Consumer Business Group and country manager for India and SAARC. His background spans more than two decades across data storage, mobility and telecommunications.

In this role, he will oversee regional strategy, market growth and relationships with customers, channel partners and industry stakeholders. The remit includes expanding Seagate’s presence, strengthening ecosystem partnerships and supporting the adoption of the company’s storage portfolio as organisations scale data operations across cloud and edge environments.

Commenting on his appointment, Sameer Bhatia said, “IMETA is rapidly emerging as a digital transformation and innovation hub. Seagate’s goal is to help organisations realise the true value of their data so they can innovate, grow and make a meaningful impact in an increasingly data-driven world."

The IMETA region has seen rising investment in digital infrastructure, data sovereignty and AI readiness, leading to increased demand for scalable and energy-efficient storage systems. The appointment reflects Seagate’s focus on strengthening its position in these expanding markets and supporting customers navigating data-driven growth.

Seagate continues to develop its mass-capacity storage portfolio, which includes hard drives, SSDs and enterprise solutions designed for cloud, enterprise, edge and consumer environments.