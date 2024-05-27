Sebamed India names Philip Kuncheria as senior vice president and country head

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sebamed, a German-based skincare company, has named Philip Kuncheria as senior vice president and country head for India. He will oversee all aspects of Sebamed India's operations, strategic initiatives, expanding market presence, and driving innovation in skincare solutions.
Led by him, the company aims to strengthen its position in the Indian market further and meet customers' needs. Philip brings over two decades of experience in leading teams at corporates such as Mars-Wrigley, Heinz, Fractal, and 3M.
Talking about assuming the new role, Kunceria said, “It is a great honour to lead Sebamed India and transform the way skincare and skin health are viewed in India today. I look forward to working with our exceptional teams and partners to continue to deliver market-leading growth while upholding the brand's values of quality, integrity, and innovation."