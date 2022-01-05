Sebamed ropes in Unilever's Jaydeep Shah as Vice President & Chief Marketing Head

Jaydeep was part of the global marketing team for fabric conditioner Comfort across South East Asia markets at Unilever.
Sebamed India, the personal care brand has recently appointed Jaydeep Shah from Unilever as vice president and chief marketing head. He worked with Unilever for almost 12 years in different categories at different positions. In his previous stint, Shah was part of the global marketing team for fabric conditioner Comfort across South East Asia markets at Unilever.
A marketing & sales professional with experience in leading Global, Regional and local brands in CPG & durables sector across markets - APAC (South Asia, South East Asia), Middle East , Africa & Europe. Shah has done his MBA from Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research and has also worked with CEAT Tyres in the past.