SG Analytics appoints Sid Banerjee as Advisory Board Member

SG Analytics, the market leader in research and data analytics services, has appointed Sid Banerjee as an Advisory Board Member.
With over 3 decades of industry experience, Sid is an accomplished & experienced professional who has worked with global firms like Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and IHS Markit. Till recently he was on the advisory board of Bridgei2i, now part of Accenture’s Applied Intelligence practice. Sid played a key role in facilitating their stake sell. He brings in a diversity of thoughts and a global network to help broaden SGA’s horizons for engaging with constituencies and stakeholders outside of its conventional realm.
“We are very happy to welcome Sid to advise SG company through our future phases of growth. Sid’s expertise in key areas will play a valuable role in guiding strategic decisions and broadening our client relationships. I am confident Sid’s addition will give rise to new and exciting opportunities and help strengthen SG Analytics’ commitment as a trusted insights and analytics partner,” Mr. Sushant Gupta, Founder & CEO, SG Analytics.
On his joining, Sid Banerjee, advisory board member, SG Analytics affirmed, “I am delighted to share that I’m starting a new and exciting journey as Advisory Board Member at SG Analytics. I have known Sushant for many years and have seen how he has shaped this organization from a research company to an impact company which includes the stellar work in AI, ML, research, data science, and ESG space. I am excited to be part of this team and keen to play my role in enabling SGA scale new heights.”
SG Analytics has recently been accredited GTPW (Great Place to Work) and has taken numerous initiatives towards the betterment and well-being of its people including a Profit Share Plan. The company has been strengthening its senior leadership team by bringing in Dr Chiranjiv Roy (SVP – Data Analytics & Technology) Ankit Rastogi (head – financial services & consulting), Nishant Singh (SVP – products) and Kulwinder Singh (CMO) in the last 12 months.