SG Analytics appoints Sid Banerjee as Advisory Board Member

On his joining, Sid Banerjee, advisory board member, SG Analytics affirmed, “I am delighted to share that I’m starting a new and exciting journey as Advisory Board Member at SG Analytics. I have known Sushant for many years and have seen how he has shaped this organization from a research company to an impact company which includes the stellar work in AI, ML, research, data science, and ESG space. I am excited to be part of this team and keen to play my role in enabling SGA scale new heights.”