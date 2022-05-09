SG Analytics welcomes Sid Banerjee as New CEO

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to lead SG Analytics, a firm built on the powerful foundation of a clear purpose, strong values, and an unequivocal brand promise. I know that I have many aspirations to fulfil and will be building on the legacy of a passionate and visionary leader like Sushant. I’m inspired to lead a talented group of people who have been in the business of offering insights and analytics services to our customers for the last fifteen years. We are perfectly poised, now, for a significant growth powered by a strong, digital platform and clear vision,” said Sid Banerjee, CEO, SG Analytics.