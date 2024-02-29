SG Sports and Entertainment appoints Mahesh Bhupathi as CEO

As the CEO of SGSE, Mahesh Bhupathi will be responsible for handling the overarching strategic direction and growth initiatives of the business. With a forward-looking approach, Bhupathi aims to leverage emerging technologies to help build IP as well as enhance fan and consumer engagement. Furthermore, he will look at establishing key partnerships to create a supportive ecosystem that can marry Sport and Entertainment under the same IP. Beyond his famed tennis career, he has been actively pursuing his entrepreneurial spirit by founding Globosport, India's first talent management firm, in 2002.