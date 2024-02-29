SG Sports and Entertainment appoints Mahesh Bhupathi as CEO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mahesh Bhupathi will be planning strategic direction and growth initiatives of the emerging sports and Entertainment business.
SG Sports and Entertainment (SGSE), the sports and entertainment arm of APL Apollo Group, has announced the appointment of Tennis Star Mahesh Bhupathi as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company. Awarded the Padma Shri back in 2001, Mahesh Bhupathi has a career spanning over two decades that includes a passion for both sport and business.
As the CEO of SGSE, Mahesh Bhupathi will be responsible for handling the overarching strategic direction and growth initiatives of the business. With a forward-looking approach, Bhupathi aims to leverage emerging technologies to help build IP as well as enhance fan and consumer engagement. Furthermore, he will look at establishing key partnerships to create a supportive ecosystem that can marry Sport and Entertainment under the same IP. Beyond his famed tennis career, he has been actively pursuing his entrepreneurial spirit by founding Globosport, India's first talent management firm, in 2002.
Talking about the appointment, Rohan Gupta, founder, SG Sports and Entertainment, said, “We are proud to have someone of Mahesh’s calibre come on board as CEO of SGSE, one of the foremost sporting icons of the nation who during his playing days helped enhance the reputation of Indian tennis on the global stage. I am certain that with him at the helm, SGSE will soon become a game changer in the years to come.”
Embracing the new beginning, Mahesh Bhupathi, chief executive officer, SG Sports and Entertainment, said, “I have always had a clear vision on building a comprehensive and sustainable sports and entertainment ecosystem. Now with the support of APL Apollo group, I feel this is the perfect opportunity to do so. I am excited about this new role and am looking forward to bringing the network I have built to make it happen."