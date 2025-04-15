SGA appoints Kevin Shah as Managing Director

Strategic Growth Advisors (SGA) the integrated communications consultancy firm has announced the elevation of Kevin Shah to the role of managing director. Previously he was working as executive director at SGA.

With a thoughtful blend of vision and understanding of the communications ecosystem, Kevin has helped redefine the firm’s trajectory. Under his leadership, SGA has successfully expanded its service portfolio by adding three significant verticals —corporate reporting, public relations, and brand & design, each of which has grown into a strong pillar and contributing significantly to the overall business.

His ability to bring client-first approach, drive change and empower teams has earned SGA the trust of marquee brands across sectors.

Kevin represents a new generation of leadership — open to fresh ideas, autonomy to each SBUs and unafraid to challenge convention. As he takes on this new role, SGA stands at the cusp of an exciting new chapter, with plans to strengthen existing capabilities while venturing into new frontiers of integrated communications.

With a strong and passionate team backing his vision, the firm is well-positioned to accelerate its growth and deliver superior value to clients in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Speaking on Kevin’s elevation, Samir Shah, founder & chairman of SGA said, “Kevin’s elevation marks a significant milestone in SGA’s journey of evolution and growth. It reflects the trust he has earned and the value he has brought to the organisation over the last 13 years”.

“As Kevin takes charge in his new role, the road ahead for SGA is filled with optimism and opportunity. With a leadership style rooted in empathy, purpose, and performance, he is committed to building on the foundation laid over the last 15 years, strengthening culture, driving innovation, and delivering consistent value to clients.

Backed by a passionate and forward-thinking team, SGA is ready to scale new heights and continue pushing the boundaries of integrated communications. The firm remains anchored in its core values while staying agile in a dynamic landscape, ready to adapt, evolve, and lead, “Chairman added.

Commenting on his new role Kevin Shah Stated: "Stepping into the role of Managing Director at SGA is both an honour and a profound responsibility. From the early days of the firm, my journey has been one of continuous learning and growth, guided by the principles instilled by my father and the collective wisdom of our team”.

“Our evolution from a specialised investor relations advisory to a full-spectrum communications powerhouse is a testament to our own learning, collective efforts and unwavering dedication to growth and value addition. As I embark on this new chapter, my focus will be on nurturing people, deepening client partnerships, and driving innovation across our service offerings. Together, we will strive to uphold SGA's legacy of excellence in the communications landscape,” Kevin Shah added.