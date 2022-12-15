Shagun Seda moves on from Netflix India

Shagun joined Netflix in Nov 2020.
Shagun Seda from Netflix India has announced that she has stepped down as marketing director (films and series). She joined the streaming company in Nov 2020, and was in charge of the overall marketing of the company's India content, brand and talent.
She announced this on a Linkedin post: “It's been two weeks since my last day at Netflix and I got home from a short vacation to this lovely little surprise. Thank you, team Netflix for this farewell memory and for all the memories of a lifetime. It’s been an enriching journey of learning, of wins, of being part of a collective stubborn determination to do our best against challenges. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the efforts in making Netflix a more relatable brand for Indian consumers, and incredibly proud of the work and impact we created as the Film & Series Marketing team in snagging the streaming audience’s attention. I’ve always been a fan of Netflix Marketing’s unique voice and I am especially grateful to have played a part in refreshing the brand’s form of expression that often broke through the incessant noise of culture.”
Prior to joining Netflix, Seda was with DDB Mudra Group for over seven years, helming its creative department for the western region in her last role there.
She also held creative leadership roles at TBWA\India and MullenLowe Lintas Group.