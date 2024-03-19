Shahid Hussain is the new national creative head of BEI Confluence

Abhishek Gupta, Dy. managing director, BEI Confluence says, “At BEI Confluence, our roster of brands has been constantly evolving over the last few years and so has the marketing landscape and target audiences. We are thrilled to have Shahid join us at this critical juncture and help provide more holistic solutions across all disciplines of creative that help the businesses grow. As we move towards closing the current FY with a strong performance registering around 15% growth - the plans for the next 3 years are aggressive and Shahid’s arrival arms us with that extra firepower to execute the plans.”