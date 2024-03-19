Shahid Hussain is the new national creative head of BEI Confluence

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
BEI Confluence, an independent creative agency in India, has announced a strategic addition to its leadership team with the appointment of Shahid Hussain as national creative head. Hussain has worked with agencies like Lintas, Leo Burnett, FCB Ulka in the past. And in recent years, he was heading creative at Uber Eats, Bewakoof.com and Polygon Studios.
In assuming the role of national creative head at BEI Confluence, Hussain brings to the table a potent blend of leadership, creativity, and industry insight. His appointment reflects the agency's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and pushing creative boundaries in a dynamic marketplace.
"We are delighted to welcome Shahid Hussain to the BEI Confluence team. As we have completed 25 years, BEI has entered a new era, and Shahid’s extensive experience and proven track record of success make him an invaluable asset to our organization. We are confident that under his leadership, our creative endeavors will reach new heights," said Tapas Gupta, chairman and managing director, BEI Confluence.
Abhishek Gupta, Dy. managing director, BEI Confluence says, “At BEI Confluence, our roster of brands has been constantly evolving over the last few years and so has the marketing landscape and target audiences. We are thrilled to have Shahid join us at this critical juncture and help provide more holistic solutions across all disciplines of creative that help the businesses grow. As we move towards closing the current FY with a strong performance registering around 15% growth - the plans for the next 3 years are aggressive and Shahid’s arrival arms us with that extra firepower to execute the plans.”
Hussain, in turn, expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating, "Joining BEI Confluence represents an exciting chapter in my career. After working on the brand side for the last 5 years, coming back to agencies feels like homecoming. I understand businesses and clients better now, and can work towards more effective creative solutions. I am eager to collaborate with the talented team here at BEI and drive tangible results for our clients."