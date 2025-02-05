iD Fresh Food's Shailendra T. takes on new role at Elite Foods India

Shailendra T. who was working with iD Fresh Food (India) as general manager of marketing, has joined Elite Foods India. He will be leading new product category growth and strategic initiatives at the group level.

Advertisment

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

In this new role, he will be focussing on driving innovation, and uncovering new growth opportunities to help shape the company’s future.

He has also worked with organisations like Unibic, Bhartiya City Developers, United Spirits, and Micro Labs.