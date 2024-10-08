Shailja Patyal rejoins PRP Group as vice president of PR Professionals

PRP Group today announced the appointment of Shailja Patyal as vice president of PR Professionals, marking her return to the senior leadership team. With a background in communications and marketing strategy, Patyal brings over 16 years of industry experience to her new role.

In her position at PR Professionals, she will concentrate on enhancing client management and servicing. Her strategic vision will focus on aligning teams to improve stakeholder engagement and ensure effective communication with clients. Renowned for her collaborative approach, she has a unique talent for uniting diverse teams to leverage collective expertise and achieve common objectives.

Before her return to PRP Group, Shailja held significant roles with multinational companies such as SMEC – A Surbana Jurong Group, Systra India, and IL&FS, where she showcased her strategic acumen and leadership capabilities.

Shailja’s extensive background includes expertise in Marketing Strategies, Organizational Development, People Communications, Client Relationships, and Conflict Management.

Sarvesh Tiwari, founder and managing director of PR Professionals, expressed his excitement about Shailja’s return: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Shailja back to the PRP Group. She was instrumental in our early days, playing a pivotal role in shaping the company’s foundation and her return brings valuable experience and strategic insight that will propel PRP forward.”

Shailja Patyal shared her enthusiasm about rejoining PR Professionals, stating, “Coming back to PR Professionals feels like a homecoming. The warm reception from the team and management has been incredible, and it feels as though I’ve never been away. I am excited to collaborate with this talented team and contribute to the company’s ongoing success in my second innings with PRP.”