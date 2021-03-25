Shailja Saraswati Varghese Joins Omnicom Media Group India as Head of Content

Shailja has worked with leading organizations like ZEE5, Wavemaker SEA, National Geographic Channels, Discovery Communications, UTV Entertainment Television.
The Indian division of the leading global marketing and corporate communications company, welcomes aboard its new Head of Content, Shailja Saraswati Varghese. A digital media professional with vast experience, Shailja is all set to bring her diverse range of expertise to the table at OMG India.
With an impressive career in content spanning 18+ years, Shailja has worked with leading organizations like ZEE5, Wavemaker SEA, National Geographic Channels, Discovery Communications, UTV Entertainment Television. With this extensive repertoire of knowledge, Shailja will add a fresh new perspective to content at OMG. Her appointment will also help diversify and broaden content solutions for the wide-ranging and dynamic clientele of Omnicom Media Group India.
OMG India Group CEO, Kartik Sharma commented on the new appointment saying, “We are delighted to welcome Shailja on board at OMG, and are excited to transform our content-led solutions with her talent and expertise. With diverse expertise and in-depth insights gleaned from years of experience across organisations, we are confident that this new journey is going to be exciting and productive!”
Expressing her excitement at joining the team, Shailja Saraswati Varghese said “Why I am excited to join OMG as Head of Content is because a media agnostic, future-ready company like OMG will enable effective content solutions and storytelling. As data and technology are the two arms of result-oriented content solutions, I look forward to make commerce follow the consumer through connected content and solutions, to make scalable, replicable and sustainable business solutions.”