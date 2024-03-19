Shaktipriyo Sikdar joins Havas Media Network

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He has been appointed as head of digital services, South India.
Shaktipriyo Sikdar has joined Havas Media Network as head of digital services, South India. He posted this update on his LinkedIn profile. He was earlier the head of digital marketing at Emami.
In over a decade long career, Sikdar has worked with agencies like Mindshare and Essence and brands like Reliance Retail, Housing.com and Lodha Group.
He worked at Emami for eight months. Prior to that, he was at Mindshare for around two years as partner - digital and was leading the Disney Star Cluster.
Sikdar has pursued his MBA in marketing from the London School Of Business and Finance.