Shalini Kumar joins Kenvue as head of consumer experience. Prior to this role, she was working with Haleon for the past 2 years. Kumar took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Advertisment

Shalini has over two decades of experience in media planning, strategy, and marketing. Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like Mindshare, The MEDIAEDGE, Idea Cellular, Star TV Network, The Walt Disney Company, and more.