Shalini Poddar quits Disney + Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar's EVP & head of ad sales, Shalini Poddar has recently quit the OTT platform. As per the sources close to the development, Poddar will be joining Apple Services as country director.
Poddar joined Disney+ Hotstar in November 2021. Prior to joining the OTT platform, she was with Google as the head of business development, Google Play Apps - India, South East Asia and Australia. She was with the tech giant for more than eight years. Shalini also had prior stint with Accenture Management Consulting as engagement manager for more than 7 years.