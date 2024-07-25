Shalu Zala joins HSBC as vice president - marketing strategy and social media

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Shalu Zala has joined HSBC as vice president - marketing strategy and social media. Prior to this, she was associated with Vodafone Idea as the head of brand and marketing communications for the enterprise division.
She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Zala has over 15 years of experience across marketing disciplines in retail, telecommunication, lifestyle, and FMCG industry segments.
Throughout her career, she was a part of organisations such as Reliance Retail, Trent Hypermarket, Welspun Global Brands, and Animation International India.