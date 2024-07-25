By afaqs! news bureau
Shalu Zala joins HSBC as vice president - marketing strategy and social media

Prior to this, she worked as the head of brand and marketing communications for the enterprise division at Vodafone Idea.

Shalu Zala has joined HSBC as vice president - marketing strategy and social media. Prior to this, she was associated with Vodafone Idea as the head of brand and marketing communications for the enterprise division.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Zala has over 15 years of experience across marketing disciplines in retail, telecommunication, lifestyle, and FMCG industry segments.

Throughout her career, she was a part of organisations such as Reliance Retail, Trent Hypermarket, Welspun Global Brands, and Animation International India.

