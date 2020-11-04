Shamsher Singh joins ZEE Hindustan as Managing Editor

Manoj Jagyasi, executive cluster Head of Sales, said, “ZEE Hindustan has a great potential as a national news channel which can be clearly seen in the past few months through the response to our content and through multiple splendid conclaves & discussions conducted through the channel which were on par and even better than some of the long-time leaders in the national news genre. We are glad to have Mr. Shamsher Singh amongst us and be a part of ZEE Hindustan family and we trust that he would take ZEE Hindustan and its digital properties to new heights with his hands-on knowledge in the field of journalism especially in these changing dynamics of the news industry."