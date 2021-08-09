ShareChat appoints Akshat Sahu as Director, Marketing

At ShareChat, he will be reporting to Ajit Varghese, chief commercial officer, Moj and ShareChat.

Welcoming Akshat to ShareChat, Ajit Varghese said, "Akshat brings in a strong set of skills and his expertise in branding and marketing will add a lot of value to our team. He is a proven marketing leader with strong strategic acumen, in-depth consumer insights and highly efficient operational focus. We hope he will bring immense value and spread our brand reputation across the diverse group of stakeholders as we continue to build ShareChat on our long-term strategy."