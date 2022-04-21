ShareChat appoints Amit Zunjarwad as its Chief Product Officer

Amit’s decade-long experience in building and scaling technology-led innovations for Indian users will be immensely valuable for ShareChat as it continues to scale aggressively to become the largest social media platform in the country. In his new role at ShareChat, Amit will be responsible for leading ShareChat and Moj to be the largest and most preferred social platforms for users in India through meaningful social interactions across products and content formats that Indians enjoy. He will be focused on strengthening the thriving creator ecosystem on these platforms by bringing innovative solutions to express their art and build sustainable business models. He will also be responsible for scaling ShareChat Ads to be the largest Advertising Network in the country and unlocking reach to India’s digital audiences across languages, tiers, and regions.