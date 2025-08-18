ShareChat appoints Neha Markanda as new Chief Business Officer

ShareChat, a social media company, announced the appointment of Neha Markandaasits chief business officer for ShareChat and Moj platforms. In her new role, Markanda will spearhead the company’s revenue strategy, accelerate business growth, and strengthen partnerships with stakeholders across the country.

Markanda joins ShareChat from Google India, where she was Head of Industry for e-commerce. She also led Google India’s health strategy and worked on business transformation and AI solutions in retail and health tech.

Markanda has 22 years of experience in the Indian market across consumer products and technology. She has held senior roles at Meta (Facebook) as Head of Business Marketing, GSK Consumer Healthcare Ltd., PepsiCo, ITC Limited, and HCL Technologies. Her work spans brand building, marketing strategy, revenue growth, client relationships, and team leadership.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for ShareChat, which has recently achieved profitability and is pursuing an ambitious growth trajectory to cross Rs. 1200 cr revenue run rate this year. With a combined monthly active user base of over 325 million across ShareChat and Moj, the platforms offer unmatched reach and deep regional engagement, providing marketers with a powerful channel to connect with audiences across India.

Commenting on the appointment, Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and co-founder, ShareChat and Moj, said, “We are delighted to welcome Neha Markanda as our chief business officer. Her extensive experience, expertise at brand building, deep understanding of problems that marketers face, the way brands measure return on spends and proven ability to deliver business growth make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team. With her expertise, we aim to strengthen our position as the preferred platform for brands to connect with India’s diverse and vibrant audiences. We’re confident Neha will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth, enhancing operational excellence, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Speaking about her new role, Neha Markanda, chief business officer, ShareChat and Moj, said, “I am thrilled to join ShareChat at such an exciting juncture in its journey. The Company's scale, reach, and regional resonance is unmatched, thereby offering advertisers an opportunity to strengthen their cultural connect, partner with trusted regional creators and plan for the always on hyperlocal engagement. I look forward to working with the talented teams here to further enhance our offerings and support the business growth ambitions of our partners. I am super stoked about contributing to the company’s mission of empowering local content creators and connecting India through its language and culture.”