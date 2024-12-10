ShareChat appoints Nitin Jain as Chief Technology Officer

ShareChat, a social media company today announced the appointment of Nitin Jain as chief technology officer. In this role, Nitin will be helming the development and application of technology across both ShareChat and Moj platforms.

Advertisment

Nitin is a seasoned technology leader who has spearheaded transformative projects across advertising, e-commerce, fintech and advanced data analytics, growing ideas from initial concepts into impactful platforms with global reach. He brings a wealth of experience from companies like Tokopedia, Gojek, and most recently, TikTok. Nitin has been instrumental in building from scratch and rapidly growing tech businesses by nurturing high performing teams and strategically leveraging cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, blockchain and modern DevOps practices.

Welcoming Nitin, Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and co-founder, ShareChat and Moj said, “Nitin is a global technology leader, with more than two decades of experience spanning multiple domains and geographies. As we embark on the next chapter of growth at ShareChat & Moj, Nitin’s proven track record in scaling technology-driven businesses, combined with his expertise in cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence and big data, will be a game-changer for our platform. I am incredibly thrilled to have him as a part of the team and lead the tech org from the front at ShareChat.”

“I am extremely passionate about building customer-focused products that bring real value through innovative yet practical applications of technology. What excites me most about being at ShareChat is the chance to work with, learn from such a talented team and use my experience to deliver a highly personalised social experience to our growing community of users and creators.”, said, Nitin Jain, chief technology officer, ShareChat and Moj.

Nitin holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi.