ShareChat appoints Rabe Iyer as its Head of Agency Business

Commenting on his appointment, Rabe Iyer, head of agency business, ShareChat & Moj, said, “It is admirable to see how ShareChat has made its way to become the largest homegrown social media company and also become one of the top media aggregators in India. I am excited to be a part of ShareChat’s next phase of growth and holistically contribute towards the company's success by tapping into its immense potential to drive value to all brands and businesses tapping into the Bharat and GenZ audience.”