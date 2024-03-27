ShareChat ropes in Kartik Patiar as national head of online, media & entertainment vertical

With a diverse experience of over sixteen years across multiple sectors and industries, Kartik was previously responsible for driving the revenue charter at Disney+ Hotstar, as director for LCS Sales. He has been associated with e-commerce, e-classified and food-tech industry with likes of Flipkart, OLX and Swiggy respectively, where he straddled between business, growth and marketing roles. Additionally, his previous stints also include– Lenovo, Asia Pacific where he led marketing strategy for the Asia Pacific region and has also worked with the FMCG major Mondelez in the early part of his career.