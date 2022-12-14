ShareChat ropes in Prasanna Raman as Head Of FMCG Enterprise Sales

Raman was previously working with Snap Inc as the Vertical Lead.
ShareChat, Bangalore-based social media company has appointed Prasanna Raman as head of FMCG Enterprise Sales. He will be heading the company's FMCG Enterprise Sales division. Raman was previously with Snap Inc where he was the Vertical Lead. He joined the company in March 2020 as Advertising Solutions Lead.
Raman announced this move on his LinkedIn post: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head Of FMCG Enterprise Sales at ShareChat!"
In the past, Raman has previously worked with Facebook, GroupM, Interactive Avenues and Google.