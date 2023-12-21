Sharechat's Udit Sharma joins One Impression as CBO

Udit will spearhead the company’s revenue growth, new region expansion, team building, & strategic partnerships.
One Impression, the influencer marketing platform has appointed Udit Sharma as its chief business officer (CBO). In his professional capacity, Udit will spearhead the company’s revenue growth, new region expansion, team building, and strategic partnerships.
Prior to joining One Impression, Udit held the position of Chief Revenue Office (CRO), ShareChat, India's largest homegrown social media company.
Talking about his new role, Udit Sharma says “Last couple of years have seen a truly remarkable growth in the consumption of content created by millions of influencers. This has resulted in strong creator-follower connections, and has opened up potentially new avenues for brands to engage with their TG. However, given its unique challenges, Influencer Marketing still has some way to go before becoming a key marketing element for brands. So, when I came across One Impression, I was truly impressed with its core product that solves all those issues and puts brands back in control. I am absolutely thrilled to be joining One Impression in its mission to simplify Influencer Marketing for all businesses, big and small.”
Apaskh Gupta, founder, One Impression, shared, “We believe brands around the world have demonstrated the power of creator content & influencer marketing. We are now at an inflection point for the industry and we are about to witness the true power of influencer marketing for businesses around the world. As influencers continue to become increasingly more meaningful in the lifecycle of a business, there is an immediate need for a technology platform to remove all inefficiencies associated with the channel. We are truly excited to have Udit join us in this journey. We believe his experience & knowledge in building large scaled platforms will help us take the One Impression platform to the world.”
Udit Sharma brings a wealth of experience to One Impression, having previously served as SVP & head of sales, Disney+ Hotstar. Over his five-year tenure, he led large clients (LCS),small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), and agency businesses, contributing significantly to the streaming platform's growth.
With a diverse background spanning industries such as Media, Mobile Payments/Fintech, and Consumer Electronics, Udit's professional journey includes roles at Freecharge, Zomato, Oxigen Services, and Samsung Electronics.