Shashi Ranjan joins Kedaara Healthcare as chief customer officer. Before joining Kedaara Healthcare Platform, which includes Oasis Fertility and Oliva Skin & Hair Clinic, Ranjan spent six years with Dr. Lal PathLabs as head of customer experience.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Ranjan comes with over 15 years of experience, throughout his career he has worked with organisations like NSB BPO Solutions, Mphasis, and Aegis.