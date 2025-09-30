Shashikanth Someshwar to lead Weber Shandwick India as CEO

Weber Shandwick has promoted Shashikanth Someshwar to chief executive officer of Weber Shandwick India, effective October 1, 2025.

With a team of more than 150 people across Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Bengaluru, India has become one of the firm’s fastest-growing markets in Asia Pacific, driven by clients across technology, healthcare, consumer, and public affairs. His elevation comes as the agency looks to build on this growth and strengthen leadership in the region.

“India is not only one of the fastest-growing markets in Asia Pacific, but it is also one of the most influential. Shashi’s leadership will ensure that Weber Shandwick continues to be at the forefront of this growth, helping clients navigate change with creativity, innovation, and meaningful impact. His promotion is a critical step in strengthening our leadership bench as we accelerate our regional ambitions,” said Tyler Kim, CEO, APAC, Weber Shandwick.

“The promotion is both a personal milestone and a reflection of the incredible journey we have taken as a team. India’s communications landscape is evolving rapidly, and Weber Shandwick is uniquely positioned to help clients seize the opportunities ahead. My focus will be on building the next chapter of growth by strengthening partnerships, embracing innovation, and empowering our team to deliver impact,” said Someshwar.

Someshwar has led corporate and consumer practices before stepping in as interim Managing Director of India earlier this year. He has worked closely with senior leaders to drive growth, provide strategic counsel, and align teams with changing client needs.