Shashishekhar Mukherjee exits Reckitt after nine years as head of digital marketing

Shashishekhar Mukherjee has stepped down from his role as head of digital marketing at Reckitt after a nine-year tenure. Reckitt, the consumer health and hygiene company, owns brands such as Dettol, Durex, Veet and Moov.

Announcing his exit on LinkedIn, the 18-year industry veteran described his time at Reckitt as “profoundly shaping me both personally and professionally.” Since joining the company in April 2016, he led its data-driven marketing strategy.

Mukherjee currently serves as a board advisor to the India Influencer Governing Council and is a member of the Mobile Marketing Association’s APAC retail media network.

Before Reckitt, he held leadership roles at GSK (now Haleon), spearheading digital initiatives for brands like Sensodyne and Eno, and at Mindshare, where he managed digital strategy for PepsiCo’s portfolio. Earlier in his career, he worked with GroupM, handling accounts such as Twinings, Kurkure and Domino’s, and at Publicis Groupe, overseeing digital mandates for Hewlett-Packard and telecom operator MTS.