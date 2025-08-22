Shashishekhar Mukherjee joins Dabur India as General Manager – Digital Marketing & D2C

Shashishekhar Mukherjee has joined Dabur India as general manager - digital marketing & D2C. He joins Dabur from Reckitt, where he worked as head of digital marketing for 9 years.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Mukherjee wrote: “Dabur, with its legacy of trust and commitment to well-being, is at an exciting phase of digital evolution. I look forward to building stronger digital-first consumer connections, expanding the D2C ecosystem, and driving innovation to make Ayurveda and health solutions more accessible in today’s fast-changing landscape.

Let’s make wellness even more accessible - one click at a time!” he added.

At Reckitt, as head of digital marketing he led its data-driven strategy for brands such as Dettol, Durex, Veet and Moov. An 18-year industry veteran, he also serves as a board advisor to the India Influencer Governing Council and is a member of the Mobile Marketing Association’s APAC retail media network.

Before Reckitt, he held leadership roles at GSK (now Haleon), spearheading digital initiatives for Sensodyne and Eno. He has also worked at Mindshare, managing digital strategy for PepsiCo’s portfolio, at GroupM on brands like Twinings, Kurkure and Domino’s, and at Publicis Groupe for Hewlett-Packard and telecom operator MTS.