Shaurya Tyagi joins JSW as head of digital marketing

JSW has appointed Shaurya Tyagi as head of digital marketing. He was associated with Reliance Retail as the head of digital marketing and loyalty (JioMart Partner) for the past two years.
Prior to this, he has worked with OPPO, HDFC Life, Publicis Groupe and more.
With over eleven years of experience in digital marketing and e-commerce, Tyagi has record of improving digital marketing efficiency, sales performance, and brand preference.
He has built and managed digital teams from the ground up, creating an impact in ever-changing, tech-dominated landscape.