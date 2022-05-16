Shawvik Das joins Happilo as Head of Operations & Supply Chain

At Happilo, Das will plan, establish and spearhead the supply chain network for Happilo across India.
Happilo – the premium D2C healthy snacks brand, has on-boarded Shawvik Das as Head of Operations & Supply Chain. Shawvik Das with his over two-decade experience in the field will play a key role towards Operational and Supply Chain strategy formulation and implementations.
At Happilo, Shawvik Das will focus on Manufacturing, Technical Projects, New product expansions and Supply chain. His vision for the brand is to create the most loved Dry fruit and snacking brand of India.
Speaking of the joining, Vikas Singh Nahar, CEO, Happilo, says, “We are delighted to welcome Shawvik Das at Happilo. He brings on board a wealth of experience from managing FMCG brands where he has been instrumental in driving growth. This empowers Happilo to identify new growth opportunities. We are certain that with Shawvik’s leadership, we’ll be able to make Happlio an indispensable part of every Indian consumer’s life,” Nahar added.
A result driven and team oriented professional with the experience of handling multiple Manufacturing Units across geographies. In his career spanning over 20 years, he has handled entire operation starting from production, quality, maintenance and projects, planning, logistics and warehousing, product and technical innovation, statutory & legal compliances and supply chain. He has to his credit setting up of new factories and start-up of operations of more than 20 green field and brown field plants.
An Alumni of IIT Kharagpur, Shawvik started his career with Mother Dairy, and has had successful stints with ITC Ltd., Pepsico, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd., Guiltfree Industries, and Oam Industries Pvt Ltd (BU of Haldirams Nagpur).