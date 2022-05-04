Shayondeep Pal to head Creative at Lowe Lintas, Bangalore as Regional Creative Officer

Shayon's advertising career began about 24 years ago with a chance stint as a trainee writer at McCann-Erickson, having trained as a journalist after a post-graduate course at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. In his first stint with Lowe Lintas between 2008 and 2015, he worked on some of the most prestigious brands of Lowe Lintas Delhi such as Micromax, OLX, Hindustan Times, Havells and Maruti-Suzuki. Under his watch, Lowe Lintas has won numerous awards including the coveted Cannes and Effies, among others. Previously, he has also worked with Grey Group on brands like Halonix, Dominos and Greenlam and with Network Advertising as its CCO. He had also founded Amorphous Films where he worked on brands like Quikr, Havells, Gionee and Aegon Life.